Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts And Stylish Happy Hours From Vogue Vignette

Stephanie Jimenez Schiller of Vogue Vignette is an incredible sketch artist who made our new “Studio 512 At Home” show backgrounds…you’ll see them behind Steph and Rosie daily on the show! She’s offering some incredible personalized gift options for Mother’s Day and any day right now, check out a few ways you can treat yourself or someone special with art…

GIFT: Mother’s Day Style Sketches (Vogue Vignette)

A simple way to treat those stylish mama’s who’ve been holding this thing together. Each sketch is created from reference photos, can be her favorite outfit or a dream, goddess outfit you think she embodies. Order by the 5th to have your artwork shipped and set to arrive by Mother’s Day. Every gift includes a 5″x 7″ history of fashion coloring page. Etsy.com/Shop/StephanieJimenez

VIRTUAL: Virtual Fashion Styling Happy Hour (VogueVignette) Geared towards companies wanting to do good for their team and encourage connectedness during our time apart. Folks can have a styling session with Miriam from Artisan Oddities and have their own Style Sketch made by Vogue Vignette.

You can contact Linsey@AustinOddities.com for booking and details.

SHOP: Not-Quite-Supermodel (Stephanie J. Schiller)

Stephanie worked on the cover art for this book as well as the creative content for the book’s social media @notquitesupermodel . All profits through the rest of 2020, will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Purchase: NotQuiteSupermodel.com