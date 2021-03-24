Personalized Help & Easter Treats Galore At Terra Toys

Rosie is finally getting the chance to see some of her nephews safely again — and she can’t show up empty-handed! She popped into Terra Toys over the weekend and was wowed by the experience.

The entrance and exit are separate, as a way of keeping people safe. You’ll walk in to a roped-off entry way on the right-hand side of the store, where an attendant will check your temperature and offer you hand sanitizer. When asked if she was looking for anything specific, Rosie mentioned her nephews (1 and 5, respectively), and the attendant called a shop helper on a walkie talkie to relay what she was looking for. There are a lot of reasons to hang out in Terra Toys and just mill around: it’s a fun mash-up between a toy exhibit, a library and a shop, but Rosie just needed to pop in for gifts.

The shop helper was wonderful: Rosie described her nephews and what they like to do, and the helper had multiple, immediate recommendations for them! For the 1-year-old who is in a “destroy everything” phase, she suggested a Rubbabu plane/car/train. It’s made from a soft rubber foam with a velvety exterior, and it’s an eco-friendly sensory toy for little ones and kiddos with special needs.

To go with the toy, another helper suggested “Friends On The Go,” an interactive book that makes sounds of cars, trucks and boats using activation sensors! It’s from Demdaco, and there are other options: “Barnyard Friends,” “Jungle Friends,” “Ocean Friends” and “Musical Friends.”

For her 5-year-old nephew, the perfect mix of cars and creativity was suggested: Creativity For Kids’ Monster Truck Custom Shop! It comes with 4 trucks that you can customize with paint and stickers, and then rev them up to watch them go.

Terra Toys has a range of toys for kids of any age (and frankly, it’s fun for adults, too)! There is also a large clothing selection, as well as lots of Easter treats for the upcoming holiday. They also offer personal shopping, private shopping tours and gift coins. They’ve been in business since 1978, with 12,000 square feet of fun to shop. Terra Toys also has the Terra Art Gallery and Espresso Bar, a coffee shop crafting delicious espresso drinks and treats! Learn more about Terra Toys, including hours and safety requirements, on their website: TerraToys.com.