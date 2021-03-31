Personal Injury 101 With DC Law

Accidents can lead to serious injury, medical bills, missed time from work, pain, and suffering, as well as other damages. Dan, tell us about the different types of Personal Injury cases you represent.

Personal injury is all we do. We don’t do taxes, wills, divorces, criminal cases or anything else. So, this allows us to be experts in about every kind of personal injury case. We handle car wrecks, truck wrecks, on the job injuries, dog bites, dangerous products, you name it. If someone is injured and it is not their fault, we can help them.

Car accidents are one of the leading causes of death in Texas. How can DCL help a claimant get compensation for their losses?

We have a full team of investigators who can develop the case against the other driver. We can help the client get the medical care they need and cover their living expenses. And, we can go the distance taking the case all the way to trial if that is what it takes. We resolve most cases before filing suit, but if we need to go to trial, our lawyers have tried hundreds of cases to verdict, and won against the largest corporations and insurance companies.

Workers in the construction field face danger every day from negligent employers and contractors. After a work injury, can DCL help even when the worker’s employer doesn’t have workers compensation?

Absolutely. Employers in Texas do not have to carry workers compensation insurance. And, when they don’t, they can be help responsible for exposing their workers to dangerous workplaces. If a worker is hurt, they should call DC Law regardless of whether their employer has workers compensation or not and we can advise them whether they have a potential injury claim free of charge.

Slip and fall accidents can be serious and even deadly. Permanent, disabling brain and spinal cord injuries can be the results of falls. If the owner of the property is responsible for the condition that caused the slip and fall accident, then how will DC Law work to hold that party accountable?

At first blush, slip and fall cases may seem pretty simple. But it is critical that they be thoroughly investigated immediately after the incident. Otherwise, critical evidence and witnesses can be lost forever, making it impossible to get justice for the injured person. When someone calls DC Law about a slip and fall, we look into the situation immediately and make sure we lock in the evidence we need to get our client the most money possible for their injury.

DC Law is the largest Austin-based veteran-owned personal injury law firm in Austin. What sets them apart?

My military service is very important to me – something that I am very proud of. One of the core principles of the military is integrity. Doing what is right, not what is easy. That is a value that we have tried to incorporate into everything we do at DC Law. And I think it enables us to get results that are uncommonly good for our clients.

