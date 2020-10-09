Perk Up Your Day With These East Austin Coffee Shops!

Greater Goods is a specialty coffee roasting company. They’re all about Texas hospitality, responsible sourcing, quality roasting, coffee education including SCA certifications, and giving back to our community. They also offer virtual classes! Learn more HERE.

Dear Diary is a new plant-based coffee shop in East Austin. Their fall lineup is as creative as you’d expect from this artsy coffee shop. The team kicked off October with two pumpkin espresso lattes and one pumpkin chai latte, and they have a whole schedule of fall drinks sketched out.

Baby Spice is a traditional sweet pumpkin-flavored latte with cinnamon and nutmeg flavors. Scary Spice is a house-made recipe developed by the senior barista, Lee McClendon (@coffee_cheers). This unique drink is made with real pumpkin and peppery hot spices. The Pumpkin Chai latte is another gourmet house drink with ginger heat and a splash of carrot juice for color.

Photo By: Jensen Kaushik

The baristas at Dear Diary can adapt most house drinks to satisfy dietary preferences. For example, most Pumpkin Spice blends can be served as Italian sodas, steamers, or hot teas.

Dear Diary Coffeehouse has apple and cocoa Fall drinks planned through the holiday season. Follow @deardiary_atx for future announcements.

Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors was started in 2014 by Kathleen Carmichael and Ryan Hall, two long time Austin baristas and bartenders. The idea was to make the coffee shop they always wanted. If you want a great cup of coffee, they will not disappoint. Open Monday through Sunday from 7 am-7 pm.

Photo By: @figure8coffeepurveyors

Flitch Coffee is a specialty coffee shop operating out of a remodeled 1952 Spartan trailer. If you’re craving something seasonal, try their maple latte. It’s SO GOOD! They are open 7 days a week: Monday- Friday 7 am- 2 pm and Saturday & Sunday from 8 am- 2 pm.

