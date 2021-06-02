Perk Up With The Ultimate Anti- Inflammatory Beverage, “Golden Milk”

Golden Ratio Coffee has recently released a new morning beverage called, Golden Milk. It’s a
detoxifying, anti-inflammatory, and nourishing morning beverage. Golden Ratio roasts their beans at lower temperatures to create a coffee as smooth as tea, gold in color, with 5x less acidity than regular coffee.

Golden Ratio’s new Golden Milk works double-time to provide the golden standard in better-for-you coffee, with ingredients such as turmeric, cardamom, black pepper, and monk fruit extract.

This product is a real pot of gold! We believe we honored the traditional drink while keeping true to our original gold coffee recipe, creating a smooth flavor with a subtle spicy note at the end packed with anti-inflammatory powers.”

Clark Nowlin, founder of Golden Ratio

To learn more or to purchase Golden Ratio, visit www.DrinkGoldenRatio.com.

