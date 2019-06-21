PERIODS ATX Raises Awareness With Sunday Bloody Sunday

James Douglas from Augustine’s stopped by Studio 512 to give us a boozy introduction to PERIODS ATX’s fundraising event, Sunday Bloody Sunday!

The Rainey Street block party takes place on Sunday, June 23rd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to bring awareness to the community about period poverty, and to break the taboo of periods.

Participating bars include The Alibi, Javelina, Lucille’s, Augustine’s, Parlor Room, Container Bar, Lustre Pearl, Lustre Pearl, Half Step, Stagger Lee, and Clive Bar!

They will be making period-themed drinks of their choice where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the cause, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be matching the funds raised from the event. James made The Crimson Tide for the Studio 512 crew, which is made of lemongrass root, lemon juice, Riesling wine, grapefruit juice, blood orange juice and puree, a splash of lime and simple syrup, stirred and topped with champagne.

PERIODS ATX is a nonprofit organization within the Austin community that has partnered with local shelters such as, Trinity Center, Casa Marianella, SAFE, and Saint Louise House to provide period packs to those in need with the support of generous partners, sponsors and individuals. Many of these shelters are only able to provide products to people that will last on average two hours out of their 5-7 day cycle.

This results to many homeless people in the shelters using products such as socks, leaves, and paper bags as an alternative, that can later cause illnesses such as Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) which can be fatal. PERIODS ATX was started to bring awareness to the Austin community on the struggles that many homeless folks are facing in not being able to afford menstrual products.

For more information, go to www.periodsatx.com, or follow along on their Instagram, @PeriodsATX.