Perfect Your Teen’s Skin With Austin Skin Plus

Summer is a great time to concentrate on skin care — especially for kids who want to get rid of acne! Pilar with Austin Skin Plus stopped by Studio 512 to tell us how to do it right.

Carly is hosting a Summer Acne Program, which is an accelerated boot camp for teenagers that will help them get clear skin before the school year starts back up in the fall. Most people don’t know that it takes about 90 days for acne to even come to the surface of your skin. If kids — or adults — begin now, they can clear their existing acne and being the maintenance phase of keeping skin clear in just three months.

The Summer Acne Program has four parts: skin care strategy creation, integrative, non-toxic acne treatments, customized, results-driven protocols and non-comedogenic products for healthy, open pores. Kids and teens in the camp will get education, treatment and the lasting benefits of a healthy skin regimen.

Learn more about Carly’s holistic approach to skincare at Austin Skin Plus on Justin Lane. You can find her online at www.austinskinplus.com, or on social media. Call (512) 850-8835 for more details.