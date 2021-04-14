Pepsi & Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Team Up to Give Austinites FREE BBQ TODAY, April 14, 2021

Pepsi is partnering with Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ today, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or till sold out) to give Austinites FREE BBQ sandwiches, brisket tacos, and free Pepsi Mango, Pepsi Wild Cherry, and Pepsi Zero. Just head over to Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ at 11500 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748 to dine.

@robertjacoblerma

“The Taste of Your Texas” kicks off with a virtual road trip around the state, making stops in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. Available starting on April 14 at 9 a.m. central, PepsiTasteOfYourTexas.com, the mini-documentary series, shot by filmmaker Matt Rainwaters, features four Texas Tastemakers blazing their own trails in food, music, art, and sports. Committed to fueling Texans’ passions and joys, Pepsi is additionally teaming up with each of the Tastemakers to support their efforts to impact their communities through their talents. The episode about Valentina’s is the first of four in the “The Taste of Your Texas” series.

@robertjacoblerma

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ’s Eliana Gutierrez Defies the Odds to Become the Youngest Female Pitmaster in the Country:

The journey starts in Austin at Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, a food truck turned area mainstay, where 21-year-old apprentice Eliana Gutierrez has been rising to stardom in her track to become the youngest female pitmaster in the country. From masterful butchering to expert flame management, Eliana is perfecting her barbecue artistry by working side by side with Chef/Restaurant.

@robertjacoblerma

Learn more at PepsiTasteOfYourTexas.com & tag and share your photos on social using #TasteofMyTexas.