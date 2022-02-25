People’s Rx Offering Specials Through March In Honor Of Founder, Bill Swail

In honor of Peoples Rx’s late founder, Bill Swail, members of the City of Austin Council filed a proclamation declaring February 28th as “Bill Swail Day.” Considered one of Austin’s pioneers in holistic health and wellness, William Lee (Bill) Swail, passed away on January 25, 2022 after an illness. Swail founded Peoples Rx in 1980 and led the business since its inception.

In honor of Swail, People’s will be offering in-store tastings, freebies and enter-to-win prize baskets on February 28th, as well as month-long specials throughout March.

You can read more about Bill Swail and his legacy in health and wellness here and here. Follow along for discounts and specials on People’s Rx social media channels @peoples_rx.