Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) announces the return of “Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast” for the 2023 holiday season. Based on the screenplay by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, “Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast” is written by Associate Artistic Director Nathan Jerkins and will play two performances – one night – on December 22nd at the historic Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos St in Austin.

Original 2022 Director Jonathan Young will return to direct along with most of the original cast reprising their roles. Back by popular demand, this offbeat adult radiocast is a funny and new take on a favorite holiday movie set at the iconic Driskill Hotel.

The cast includes Lowell Bartholomee as a Hans Gruber; Joseph Garlock as John McClain; Sarah Marie Currie as Holly McClain; B. Sherman Knox as Argyle; Christine Hoang as Takagi; Nathan Jerkins at Ellis; and Ryan Crowder as vocal foley.

Written by Nathan Jerkins and directed by Jonathan Young the production team also includes Sound Design by Brett Weaver and Lighting Design by Jennifer Crump with Ryan Crowder as Production Manager.

About “Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast”

Because sometimes Christmas isn’t Christmas until Bruce Willis drops Alan Rickman off a California skyscraper…on a wholesome 1940s radio broadcast.

After years of sincere retellings of beloved, nostalgia-soaked Christmas stories, Penfold’s fictional 1940’s radiocasters bring you a one-night only “after dark” version of “Die Hard,” reimagined as the irreverent “Prairie Home Companion” Christmas Special that never should have existed. The small company of voice actors will create the large cast of terrorists, hostages, police, newscasters, and family as well as the live foley sound effects of explosions, gunfire, bleeding, property damage, and hugs.

Age Recommendation: Rated “R” for adult language and (silly) simulated violence.

Run Time: Approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

December 22, 2023 | Saturday at 7pm & 10pm

The Driskill Hotel | 604 Brazos St. | Austin, TX | 78701

City of Round Rock, Next Act Foundation, Old Settlers Association of Williamson County, P&B Print and Design Studio.

This project is funded in part by the City of Round Rock.

Single tickets are on sale now for Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast and are $16 general; $21 VIP. Tickets are available online at penfoldtheatre.org/die-hard.

About Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company has served the north Austin metro area for 15 years by telling intimate stories of hope and empathy. The company has reemerged from the pandemic with a particular focus on reimagining classics, which is reflected in the season line-up, as well as in several new initiatives.

In addition to the professional plays and musicals Penfold is known for (Penfold in the Park and the annual holiday radiocasts) new company initiatives include a five-year New Play Commission Series, a new Great Plays in Great Places Series and an Arts Leadership Apprenticeship in partnership with Texas State University.

The aim is that these new programs will have increased impact on the City, Sector and Penfold: City, by investing in Central Texas artists and creating community and dialogue around their work; Sector, by consciously reimagining the classical repertoire for a modern, diverse, local audience; and Penfold, by telling stories that rekindle a sense of shared humanity, empathy and hope.

Tickets are currently waitlist-only. Get information online at PenfoldTheatre.org.