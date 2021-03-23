Pediatric Drug Shortages & Critical Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic With Children’s Hospital Coalition powered by Phlow™

Shortages of essential medicines for children are a persistent problem plaguing hospitals. In fact, a 2019 survey demonstrated that medicine shortages uniquely impact children’s hospitals. This comes at a time when theCOVID-19 pandemic has exposed further vulnerabilities in the overall U.S. hospital medical supply chain.

Now, a first-in-kind coalition involving 12 major children’s hospitals and the Phlow Corporation is launching the groundbreaking Children’s Hospital Coalition: Powered by PhlowTM. This effort will bring together top children’s hospitals, in collaboration with Phlow, to provide certainty in availability and access for key medicines necessary to sustain life and conquer disease. We have two leading experts to discuss this serious national crisis and to address the nation’s broken essential medicine supply chain. Eric Edwards, MD., PhD., is CEO of Phlow Corporation, a public benefit pharmaceutical manufacturing company dedicated to providing high-quality, low-cost pharmaceuticals through state-of-the-art, U.S. based advanced manufacturing processes. Kurt Newman, MD, is President and CEO of Children’s National Hospital, leading the coalition of a dozen hospitals working to maintain the supply of essential medicines.

