Pedernales Electric Cooperative Presents Free, Online ‘Camp Save-A-Watt’

Celeste Mikeska, community outreach specialist for Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC), sat down with Studio 512 Co-host Rosie Newberry about Camp Save-a-Watt: a free, online summer camp for kids in kindergarten through second grade.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative is presenting the camp. It teaches kids energy conservation tips, electrical safety and more using STEM-based activities.

Tell us about Camp Save-a-Watt and what kids will learn. The camp focuses on energy conservation, right?

“That’s right… the program focuses on energy conservation and teaching young campers the importance of saving energy in everyday life, both at home and at school. Our campers will also learn about electrical safety and other important topics. Everything is virtual, online. We’ll have weekly conservation adventures and monthly fireside chats with our mascot Wattson Raccoon and our PEC experts. Kids will have activity sheets to complete at their own pace, and the majority of our activities are accessible anytime.”

That’s great! So kids will be making activities like this here? What do we have here?

“Yes, this is a solar oven, one of the many fun and educational crafts that campers will be making. We know that kids learn by doing things and we’re excited to help teach them about conservation.”

“At Pedernales Electric Cooperative, we’re committed to modeling environmental stewardship and promoting conservation through our educational programs. Camp Save-a-Watt is one example of this. By reaching our youngest members, we can teach them the importance of energy conservation and help parents and schools save energy and money. This is part of the cooperative difference — one of the ways we at PEC care for our members and communities.”

There are also some great prizes for kids who join?

“By signing up your child, we’ll send them a free Camp Save-a-Watt T-shirt… and the school with the most participants can win a grand prize of $1,000. We’re really excited to provide this program to our members and a lot of thought went into the lessons, planning, and development. Parents can register their students online at camp.pec.coop. Camp begins June 1 and runs through July 30.”

