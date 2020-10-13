PEC Launches EmpowerU, New Online Youth Education Program

Why is it important to teach children about electrical safety?

It’s important to teach children about electrical safety because we use everyday and it’s all around us. Students should always remember to be respectful of electricity and its dangers.

What is EmpowerU?

EmpowerU is our newest youth engagement program. In the past, we’ve had the luxury of providing in-class presentations to students on electrical safety. With the current landscape, we’ve pivoted to an online experience for students, parents, and educators to be able to provide the same level of education using fun videos in an interactive curriculum.

How can we access this information?

All of these fun videos and engaging worksheets can be found on our website at pec.coop/youth. We encourage educators or parents to seek these resources to help supplement any at-home learning with your child. As the year progresses, we’ll continue to add exciting content to the site.

For more information visit PEC.coop/Youth.

