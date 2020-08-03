Peached Tortilla Pop-Up Concept “Fat City” Celebrates Launch At Yard Bar This Weekend

Fat City is a pop-up concept from Austin, Texas’ beloved culinary classic, The Peached Tortilla. Featuring a family-friendly menu of sliders, chicken fingers, fries and more. Fat City elevates nostalgic guilty pleasures to wholesome, scratch-made classics done right. The menu is inspired by White Castle and Krystal Burger. For more information, visit www.fatcitystacks.com. Follow along on Instagram @fatcitystacks.

Following the launch, Fat City will travel to various Austin neighborhoods in The Peached Tortilla’s iconic food truck to pop-up for service.







WHERE: Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Rd., Austin, TX 78757

WHEN: August 7 and 8, 12 – 9 p.m.

Yard Bar is an outdoor restaurant, bar and dog park located in the heart of North Austin. With a family- and dog-friendly menu, Yard Bar serves up great food and drinks, including fried chicken sandwiches, handcrafted cocktails and even house made snacks for pups to enjoy. The off-leash, members-only dog park area includes agility and play equipment, allowing pups to enjoy a fun, safe space. Yard Bar is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12-9 p.m. For more information, visit www.yardbar.com.