We are getting close to the end of the year. Not only is it the holiday season but it is an important time to be planning for tax season now and in the future.

Juanita Stephens, a financial planner with JStephens Wealth Management — a branch with SagePoint Financial, member SIPC, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

We’ve always assumed that we would be in a lower tax bracket when we retire. We have maxed out our 401Ks and other retirement plans offered by our employers. Is this still a good plan?

“Well, what we didn’t know was that the IRS would become a partner with us when we get ready to turn on the retirement spigot. Taxes might be higher than we expected.”

What is one thing that people can do now to avoid paying higher taxes later in retirement?

“They can take advantage of Roth conversions (or a 401K Roth at their jobs) to get as close to tax-free retirement income as possible.”

The last time you were here, you mentioned mailbox money. Explain that further and give some examples of mailbox money.

“It’s about having guaranteed lifetime income coming monthly no matter what is happening in the market. Pensions and annuities come to mind.”

