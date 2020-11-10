PAWS Shelter Of Central Texas Needs Your Help!

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas announces that the annual Bone Appetit Event will now be VIRTUAL –Get your FREE tickets now at www.pawsshelter.org

The event is on November 12th from 7:00-8:30 PM. Tickets are free! You just need to register on their website.

Musical Guests are Jimmie Vaughn, Sue Foley, Reuben V, Big Sugar, Anders Dreup from the Voice, and Joanne Harper.

Celebrity Guests include Chris “Whipper” Layton drummer from Double Trouble, Nancy McKeon from Facts of Life, and Jay Duplas director, author, and actor sharing their support of PAWS Shelter.

Bid now on items on their online auction at www.pawsshelter.org/auction- Amazing trips with travel availability through May 2022.

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas was founded in Kyle, Texas in 1986 as a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization providing care and love to homeless, abandoned, and abused animals in Central Texas. They are a no-kill shelter that believes in second chances! At PAWS, companion animals are given medical attention, care, and love for however long it takes for us to find them a loving home.

To learn more visit their website for more details.