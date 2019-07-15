Pattern Matching With Greer Image Consulting

Pattern matching can feel like a tough styling technique to pull off, but Raquel Greer Gordian wanted to make it easy for us! She stopped by Studio 512 to give us some great tips.

Not big on large patterns? Try mixing two little ones for an understated, yet creative touch.

Love stripes and polka dots? Mix them together to make for the perfect day-to-night look. And don’t forget, you can always use one type of pattern, like stripes, if you balance a larger stripe with a smaller one.

If you’re interested in learning more about ways to looks your best, visit Raquel online at www.greerimageconsulting.com, and follow her on social media for inspiration, @RaquelGreerGordian.