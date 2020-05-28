Patrick Floyd With Austin Aloha Joins Studio 512 For “Who Am I?” Week 6

Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha joined Studio 512 for a day to have some fun! Rosie and Steph tasked him with “Who Am I,” their near-weekly guessing game that pokes fun at the fact that no one on-camera can see each other while working from home!

Let’s recap the standings:

Week One- Steph was Joe Exotic of Tiger King and lead Rosie to believe she was Queen Elizabeth.

Week Two- Rosie dressed as Mr. (Fred) Rodgers and lead Steph to believe she was herself.

Week Three- Steph dressed as Chewbacca, and Rosie guessed Steph’s dog, Millie.

Week Four- Rosie dressed up as Mickey Mouse. Steph guessed Yoda!

Week Five- Steph was a hot dog, and Rosie FINALLY guessed right! It brings the overall score to Rosie: 3, Steph: 2.

Week Six- Patrick joins the mix! Did you guess at home faster than the girls did? Will they get it right? Find out here!

