Pâte à Choux Dough With Make It Sweet

Ticking a couple of boxes on Studio 512: learning some French, making a dough that can be used for lots of goodies … and, of course, then eating them! Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet stopped by to show us how to make pâte à choux.

Pâte à choux is great for cream puffs, éclairs and gougères. It’s a useful dough to know for any baker, regardless of skill level — and it always impresses with the way it puffs up in the oven!

To learn more about Jennifer’s classes, check out her website at www.makeitsweet.com, or stop by her shop at 9070 Research Blvd, #203. For more information, you can also give her a call at (512) 371-3401.