Susie Busch-Transou joined Steph with ideas on what to serve, wear and gift for Baby Showers, Kids parties, Father’s Day and Graduation parties:

Hearth & Soul is a lifestyle boutique that has all of your needs for parties, gifting and clothing. There are so many wonderful events coming up like graduation and Father’s Day, and there are always kid’s birthdays and baby showers. Here are our recommendations for what to serve:

All of these events can include under-age children (or pregnant women), so we recommend a great mocktail. Hearth & Soul carries several “cocktail” syrups that can be added to sparkling water or Sprite. Here we have some grenadine syrup, you can add it to Sprite for a Shirley Temple or Coca-Cola for a Roy Rogers. We also carry beautiful glassware at the store. And, for those who want alcohol, you can always add your favorite liquor to the following mocktail recipes:

Mocktail Recipes:

Shirley Temple Limeade

– 2oz Pratt Standard Grenadine Syrup

– 4oz Lime La Croix

– Squeeze of fresh lime

– lime & cherry to garnish

Rosemary Grapefruit Spritzer

– 1oz Pratt Standard Rosemary Grapefruit Syrup

– 4oz Ginger Ale

– Fresh Lime

– Rosemary to garnish

For food, serve something simple like chips and salsa or artichoke dip on baguette bread or crackers. You can even serve chocolates on a tray. We carry several dips and salsas as well as other provisions in store.

Let’s not forget about the party décor. Set the table with candles, bright linens, placemats and mini pinatas as centerpieces (in store) and sparklers, and confetti cannons at each place setting (in store).

Always bring a gift. Whether it’s a hostess gift, birthday, father’s day or baby shower, there are plenty of options. For a baby shower, we recommend Albetta clothing. We love this onesie and stuffed animal. Rattles and baby books are another popular idea.

Some great gift ideas for mothers are self-care items like: bath bombs, shower steamers, face masques, books, and candles. Father’s Day is coming up too. We suggest this fabulous Beer caddy, golf books, & grilling items.

We have you covered for both men and women’s clothing needs as well. From casual to cocktail, our staff can help you find the perfect outfit.

Follow us at hearthandsoul.com for events or @hearthsoulatx. Hearth & Soul will host a Father’s Day event on June 9 and hosting a Wedding Expo May 24 from 4-7pm.