It’s wedding season! Local vendor Kelsey Butler Harrison, CEO of Pop & Drop, has recently been honored in The Knot’s “Ones To Watch List,” in the “Innovator” category! The Knot is a wedding planning site and vendor marketplace. Kelsey visited with Studio 512 about what sets her business apart.

Kelsey has five tips for couples who are wedding planning, from a vendor’s perspective. She’s got a great blog post covering this information. Check out the highlights below:

Hire your vendors ASAP. “We can’t speak for every vendor, but we love at least a four to six-month notice before your wedding. Vendors are busy and need adequate time to fully prepare for your big day. Contacting them early alleviates stress, spreads out your planning, and gives everyone plenty of time to bring their A-game to your wedding.” Get a wedding planner. “A wedding planner becomes the liaison between the couple and the wedding vendors, which takes a ton of communication responsibilities off your plate. If juggling emails, arrival times, and last-minute needs stress you out, hire a planner to do those logistics for you. Trust us, vendors love having a planner to go to with any questions or concerns instead of bothering the couple on their day!” Incorporate interactive reception elements. “If you’re throwing a big wedding, you want to give your guests plenty to do and make it an even more memorable affair. Interactive elements are unique, showcase your personality as a couple, and keep your guests entertained all night. Plus, for your guests who aren’t big dancers, it’s great to give them more to do.” Get creative. “From the decor standpoint, we love sprucing up ceremony sites with streamer fringe and balloon garlands! Your ceremony site can be as beautiful as the reception space, and since it’s usually where you end up taking a lot of group photos, you want it to match the rest of your wedding.” Do what you want – and communicate it with your vendors. “As vendors, the most important thing is that our couple is happy and has an amazing day. We love getting creative with your vision to bring your dream wedding to life. Don’t be shy about bringing an out-of-the-box idea to your vendors. If they haven’t made it happen before, chances are they’d love to try it and expand their offerings!”

Kelsey also has a sister business, a photo booth company called Oh Happy Day. Learn more about it at OhHappyDayBooth.com, and connect with Kelsey about her services at Pop & Drop at PopAndDropTX.com.