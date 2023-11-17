For 24 years, Emancipet has been on a mission to make veterinary care affordable and accessible to everyone. Jamie Snover spoke with Studio 512 about the nonprofit’s mission and giving Tuesday, which is on November 28.

What is Emancipet’s mission, and what do y’all offer?

“Emancipet is a nonprofit organization on a mission to provide access to affordable veterinary care for everyone. Emancipet clinics provide access to preventative care office exams, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, heartworm treatments, dental and sort tissue surgeries, and more at low and discounted prices for those that need it most. Founded in 1999, Emancipet sees over 200,000 visits annually to its clinics in Austin, TX, Killeen, TX, Houston, TX and Philadelphia, PA. By providing low-cost services, with compassion and free of judgment, Emancipet works to support and strengthen some of the most powerful bonds in life – those between people and the pets they love.”

How can people support Emancipet?

“Emancipet is able to offer its low cost veterinary care services for dogs and cats through the generous support of donors. Donations can be made through our website at Emancipet.org. There are other ways to get involved in addition to a financial gift, which are highlighted on our website.”

What is Giving Tuesday?

“Emancipet is a nonprofit organization on a mission to provide access to affordable veterinary care for everyone. Our clinics provide access to preventative care office exams, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, heartworm treatments, dental and soft tissue surgeries, and more at low and discounted prices for those that need it most.”

How can people participate in Giving Tuesday with Emancipet?

“This year, we are giving away a pet goody box to 3 winners, chosen at random. All you have to do to enter is give any amount to Emancipet before 11:59 p.m. on Giving Tuesday. If you’d like to support affordable veterinary care for everyone this Giving Tuesday, you can text to give to Emancipet.”

Find out about how you can get involved, mobile clinics as well as Emancipet’s hours of operation and locations at Emancipet.org. Text “KXAN” to 1-884-984-2002 to participate in Giving Tuesday.

This segment is paid for by Emancipet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.