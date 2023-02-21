“I Live Here I Give Here” envisions a Central Texas where every community member is engaged in giving. I Live Here I Give Here is on a mission to amplify giving in Central Texas through cultivating and creating deeper connections for givers and the issues they care about. I Live Here I Give Here makes giving opportunities accessible for Central Texans.

ILHIGH IMPACT: Since 2007, I Live Here I Give Here has activated more than 200,000 Central Texans to help raise $118.9 million for 1,327 local nonprofits.

Amplify Austin Day is the biggest giving event in Central Texas. During a single 24-hour period, from 6pm on March 1st, to 6pm on March 2nd, residents across a 7-county region will come together to support more than 700 nonprofits by making a donation through the platform, AmplifyATX.org. Organized and produced by I Live Here I Give Here.

Amplify Austin Day is turning 10 this year- founded in 2013 Since Amplify Austin Day’s founding in 2013, the annual event has raised $92.8 million dollars for the local community. Amplify Austin Day is designed to increase philanthropy in Central Texas for hundreds of Central Texas nonprofits through online giving during a single 24-hour period. This is the only day of the year that brings together more than 700 nonprofits representing 7 counties in Central Texas to inspire local giving. The seven Central Texas counties participating include: Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Blanco

Participants can make a gift of any value of $5 or more using I Live Here I Give Here’s AmplifyATX.org platform to search for organizations by keyword, location, and/or across 19 cause categories, including: Racial equity, the environment, animals, the arts, basic needs, children, veterans, and more.

Texans can participate in early giving, which began on January 17th. Givers can make donations of $5 or more now to their favorite local nonprofits at AmplifyATX.org. Gifts made now through March 2 at 6 pm count toward Amplify Austin Day totals, early giving incentives, and grand prizes.

This year, the goal is to raise $100K for the fund. Individuals can give to the fund on AmplifyATX.org by adding their donation at checkout or donate to the fund directly.

The goals of the Amplify Fund are to raise awareness for Amplify Austin Day and the nonprofits serving in the local community, provide critical matching dollars that inspire donors to amplify their giving, fund prizes for participating nonprofit organizations, and reimburse nonprofits for the costs to fundraise on Amplify Austin Day. Through the Amplify Fund, nonprofits access a significant match pool and unlock grand prizes, early giving prizes, and hourly prizes.

To learn more, visit AmplifyATX.org