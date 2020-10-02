Part 2 On How To Get Your Sexy Back With Skin Science Soul By Dr. Sholar

We’ve all been spending more time at home and possibly more time in front of the mirror. Last week we discussed quarantine weight gain and how to start to “get your sexy back” and today we’re diving into the 2nd part of our series. We’re going to be talking about something that many women say is one of their worst body enemies – cellulite!

Dr. Sholar, how can you help with cellulite?

Through the years, there have been lots of gimmicks and gadgets to try to get rid of cellulite without surgery, and although there have been advances in cellulite treatment, most options were temporary and could not fully address all five causes of cellulite. But now we have the EMTONE.

How does the EMTONE work?

EMTONE combines both thermal energy and mechanical energy to treat cellulite. First, thermal radiofrequency tightens the skin. It stimulates the production of collagen and elastin. Then, Mechanical shockwave therapy breaks down your fibrous bands while improving circulation, creating phenomenal lymphatic drainage, and diminishing fat deposition. This radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy is combined to treat all 5 of the factors that contribute to cellulite and leads to the tightening of the skin and overall improvement of the tissue, leaving you with toned and less textured appearance. This device performs drastically better than standalone RF machines you may see elsewhere and it gets an remarkable 90% “Worth It” rating by patients. As you see, the patient is really comfortable and relaxed- like a hot stone massage. EMTONE is also excellent to pair with EMSCULPT for truly outstanding results.

Who is a candidate for EMTONE and what is the recovery like?

Your skin’s elasticity tends to break down with age. so patients in their 20s to 50s with relatively good skin elasticity tend to respond best to EMTONE treatments. However, patients who have poor skin texture can still expect visible improvements but may require more frequent treatments.

AS far as recovery, EMTONE is very different than other skin tightening and cellulite treatments. One of the best benefits of EMTONE is that there is no recovery time following treatment. Immediately following your session, your skin may feel warm to the touch or a bit red for a few minutes. You can return to your routine as soon as you leave our office.

Then, your body will need time to build collagen and improve local tissue circulation, but you’ll start to see results in just a few weeks.

