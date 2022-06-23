Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph and Rosie to offer up some education on soil. He explained the different types and where they’re likely to be found as well as how to send your soil to a lab for testing or how you can test it yourself at home.

3 Soil Types – Sand, Silt, Clay

With a few exceptions, the ground you’re growing in is usually a mix of soils. Along with organic material this is what makes dirt, which is actually referred to as media in horticulture!

Sand – familiar from beaches, deserts, and volleyball courts! Made up mostly of small parts of rocks that have been weathered. Beaches have largest sand grains, deserts have finest sand grains. Sand drains fast and holds little water.

Silt – This is what we would find in rivers, wind corridors, and at the base of glaciers. A mix of small particles that can be moved by water, wind or ice! Smaller than Sand, larger than clay! Usually slick or almost slimy when wet. In your house Silt is dust.

Clay – Smallest of particles, usually very low in organic material. The minerals that are in Clay have a plasticity that make it moldable. Most common in Texas is Blackland Prarie soil.

If you want to know exactly what you have in your soil, there are lab tests, in Texas go to:

A&M soil testing:

SoilTesting.tamu.edu/

You can also take soil, mix it with water, shake it up, and see how it separates to find a relatively accurate measurement.

For more information you can go to Plance.org or send Lance and email at Lance@Plance.org