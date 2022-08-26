Austin Shakespeare celebrates the music and lyrics of Cole Porter with two performances of the cabaret-style “Cole Porter Songbook” on Sunday, Aug 28 at 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm at the Parker Jazz Club in downtown Austin.

Four singers will be hosted by award-winning actor, Marc Pouhé. Music Director Lyn Koenning will be at the piano with singers: Kara Bliss, Paul Sanchez, Corinna Browning and Quincy Kuykendall.

KARA BLISS – Austin Shakespeare: Lysistrata, Sunday in the Park with George, Present Laughter, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Design for Living, plus A Little Night Music at the Parker Jazz Club. ZILKER HILLSIDE THEATRE: The Music Man, Guys & Dolls, Once Upon a Mattress, Little Me. CITY THEATRE: The Importance of Being Earnest. TEXARTS THEATRE: title of show. ZACH THEATRE: Closer, Merrily We Roll Along. STATE THEATRE: Pirates of Penzance, Steel Magnolias, House of Blue Leaves, Cabaret. Bliss also sings lead with a jazz combo, Accidental Bliss, and runs the statewide sales effort for Independence Title Company.

Marc Pouhé is a winner of multiple Austin Critics’ Table Awards and a recipient of the John Bustin Award for Conspicuous Versatility. He was recognized by The Austin Chronicle as the Best of Austin “Best Classic Leading Man”. Marc holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media and Theatre from Texas State University and is the Board President for Austin Shakespeare.

More about Austin Shakespeare:

Austin Shakespeare began in 1984 with Free Shakespeare in Zilker Park and has been a staple in Austin theater since. Originally subsidized by the City of Austin, it quickly developed its own funding sources early on, establishing itself as one of the premier theater companies in central Texas.

In addition to Free Shakespeare in the Park, the company presents Shakespeare and other classic works along with contemporary playwrights whose work reflects classical sensibilities at the Rollins Theater of The Long Center and The Curtain Theater (one of only a dozen Elizabethan replicas in the United States).

Currently, the company produces 3 to 4 annual productions under contract with Equity as well as non-union productions throughout the season. This includes fully-produced staged readings, an annual collaboration with The Austin Chamber Music Festival, collaborations with other arts organizations and artists locally and nationally. The company promotes a policy of inclusion and diversity in all sectors of company life.

More about Parker Jazz Club:

Kris Kimura is an Austin-based woodwind specialist, vocalist, composer, arranger, bandleader, and jazz club owner. He studied music at the University of North Texas and Texas State University, and is the protégé of late woodwind master Tony Campise. For more than two decades, in addition to leading his own groups, Kris has been a staple in the Central Texas scene.

In early 2018, Kris opened the doors to Parker Jazz Club, a world-class basement lounge clearly designed by a musician—for musicians. “There are rooms that cater to music and musicians. However, very few rooms are designed and literally BUILT for it,” says acclaimed Austin musician Alex Marrero. “Every microphone, cable, speaker, wire, baffle, table, and chair has been meticulously hand chosen for the purpose of serving the music. I have never seen anything like it in town for a room of that size. The reason is because it didn’t exist until Parker Jazz Club opened its doors.”

More about Cole Porter:

Cole Porter, in full Cole Albert Porter, (born June 9, 1891, Peru, Indiana, U.S.—died October 15, 1964, Santa Monica, California), American composer and lyricist who brought a worldly élan to the American musical and who embodied in his life the sophistication of his songs.