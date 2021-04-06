Paramount Theatre Presents The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody

WHAT: The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody is bringing the hunt for the Scranton Strangler to downtown Austin today, April 6-25, 2021 with this unauthorized parody. Tickets are on sale now for this all-new interactive and immersive outdoor walking experience.

There’s been a murder in Scranton! But, luckily for the scared citizens, Dunder Mifflin’s “World’s Best Boss,” Michael Scott, is on the case. But he needs your help to solve it. He’ll lead participants along Michael’s Murder Mystery Murder Tour, the most hilarious true-crime walking tour on earth, as they use their keen detective skills to find clues, catch red herrings, plant evidence, and lock up the Scranton Strangler.

Groups of up to 35 will move through five walkable locations in downtown Austin and meet some of their favorite characters along the way—Jim, Pam, Dwight, and others. The journey will begin outside of Stateside at the Paramount. There are multiple showtimes daily, as start times are staggered at 30-minute intervals.

WHEN: April 6-25, 2021 | Multiple showtimes daily

WHERE: Begin at Stateside at the Paramount | Walk to five locations in downtown Austin

TICKETS: On sale for $39.50 | Group discounts are available

Tickets are available for purchase at austintheatre.org or by phone at 512-474-1221. Follow the Paramount Theatre on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paramounttheatre and on Instagram/Twitter @ParamountAustin.

Originally opened as a vaudeville house in 1915, the historic Paramount Theatre has been a second home for generations upon generations of Austinites to gather, connect, and get inspired. The Paramount currently operates alongside the Stateside Theatre next door under the Austin Theatre Alliance.

While they present hundreds of shows annually, the Paramount and Stateside Theatres are so much more than venues. The ATA reaches over 22,000 Central Texas students every year through award-winning Paramount Education programs both in classrooms and in the theatres; produces Moontower Comedy Festival, one of the largest comedy festivals in the nation; hosts the star-studded world premieres of SXSW, Austin Film Festival, and beyond; programs the beloved Summer Classic Film Series, now in its 45th year; and works with experts to ensure the careful preservation of Austin history. The Paramount is one of only 20 theatres left in the entire country that is over 100 years old and still in use as a venue.