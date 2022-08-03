The 48th annual Paramount Summer Classic Film Series presented by CapMetro is closing out the summer on a high note with a truly “epic” finish this year. We are joined with Nick Barbieri, Chief Marketing Officer at the Paramount & Stateside Theatre to tell us more.

Austinites can come to the Paramount Theatre to experience tried-and-true classics, new classics and milestone anniversaries – a great way to escape the Texas heat with buckets of buttery popcorn and tons of can’t-miss movies.

Coming up, screen legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford stage an all-out war as showbiz sisters in the high-camp, darkly comic WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE? A special 60th anniversary screening takes place Friday, August 5th.

The weekend continues with “Civics Lessons,” proving you can’t say the movies never taught you anything. The theme includes 60th anniversary screenings of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and a 55th anniversary screening of the Sidney Poitier classic IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT.

After learning something, ya gotta have some fun. A weekend of perennial “Summer Fun” favorites screens August 11th through August 14th with DIRTY DANCING, RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK, THE GOONIES, and THE PRINCESS BRIDE.

Also coming up is a 25th anniversary screening of SELENA and “Comfort Musicals” with GREASE, OLIVER, and THE SOUND OF MUSIC.

Hitchcock Week finally arrives to celebrate the Master of Suspense’s 123rd August birthday. This year’s Hitch picks are SHADOW OF A DOUBT, STRANGERS ON A TRAIN, VERTIGO, REAR WINDOW, and NORTH BY NORTHWEST.

And in “An Epic Finish” is a crescendo of movies known for their scope, grandeur, and legendary adventures, including the return of favorite film series closer GIANT.

Tickets are available at austintheatre.org/film, including regular admission, Film Fan admission, and bundled “Flix-Tix” discount tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Box Office at 512-474-1221.