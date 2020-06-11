Paramount Kid Summer Writing Contest!

Every week this summer, the Paramount Story Wranglers will announce a new theme and encourage kids to write and submit an original story on that theme. One lucky story will be chosen and transformed from page to stage in an original digital Story Wrangler performance that will debut the next week.

This week’s theme is “Courage.” Any kids interested in participating can submit their story by 6 p.m. tonight, June 11th. The winner from this week will be selected to become an original song by local musician, Jackie Venson. Visit www.austintheatre.org/storywranglers to find more information and to submit your story.