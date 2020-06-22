Paramount Kid Summer Writing Contest Winner!

Last week Paramount launched their Story Wranglers’ Summer Writing Roundup for Kids. The theme was “courage” and the winner’s story would be transformed into a song by Austin Musician, Jackie Venson.

Congratulations to winner, Concetta Pilgrim! Concetta attends Ridgetop Elementary School and is in the 4th grade. Check out the song, “Simple Dreams” based on Concetta’s winning story.

This week’s theme is “Technology.” Today, June 22nd, the Paramount will release a video outlining the theme and sharing instructions for how to submit your original story. Just visit their website for more details!