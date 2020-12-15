Steph dropped by Paradise On Ice to talk about their unique frozen drink experience! For more information on drink specials or to order online, visit www.paradiseonicetogo.com.
Sponsored by Paradise On Ice. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.
Paradise On Ice Keeps You Cool And Refreshed!
Steph dropped by Paradise On Ice to talk about their unique frozen drink experience! For more information on drink specials or to order online, visit www.paradiseonicetogo.com.