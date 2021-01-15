Papa John’s Introduces New Epic Stuffed Crust

If your resolution for 2021 was to make this an EPIC year then we have the perfect way to do that. Daniel Singer from Papa John’s joined us this morning and he told us all about what the pizza maker has up their sleeve for the new year.

What is Papa Johns offering in 2021?

We have now enhanced our original fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient crust with extra cheese that is hand-stuffed to create an epic experience for fans – the New Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza.

Is the stuffed crust a limited time offer?

The Epic Stuffed crust will be available from now through March 28th and is available for only $12 on a large size with 1 topping.

For more information visit PapaJohns.com.

Sponsored by Papa John’s. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.