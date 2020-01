Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about how to use and wear Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020: Classic Blue!

To learn more about Raquel’s services, visit her online at www.greerimageconsulting.com, and follow her on social media for inspiration, @RaquelGreerGordian.

Sponsored by Greer Image Consulting. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.