WHAT: Panic at the Paramount is returning to the Paramount and Stateside theatres in October to celebrate the spooky season with five days of film programming dedicated to suspense and classic horror thrills and chills. After a hair-raisingly fun inaugural year in 2022, Panic at the Paramount is back to haunt the hallowed halls of the Paramount Theatre once more.

“After a killer kickoff in 2022, we’re excited to make Panic at the Paramount our newest annual tradition with even more films for horror fans,” says Stephen Jannise, Director of Film Programming at the Paramount & Stateside Theatres.

The “Slashics!” category is a must-see for horror film fans. These classic slasher flicks include FRIDAY THE 13TH, screening on Friday, October 13th, and a screening of 1974’s THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE on October 19.

On October 14, a Mia Goth double feature will include 2022’s PEARL and X on the big screen for rare 35mm showings. The films in the “Ragers” category are focused on those fast-moving, frenzied creatures that transcend the “zombie” label to chase you into pure terror. These include 28 DAYS LATER presented by Hyperreal Film Club on October 13 and [REC] on October 15. Showcasing “Horror Heroines” with IT FOLLOWS on October 23 and A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT, actors Maika Monroe and Sheila Vand give star-making performances in these indie chillers.

A matinee on Saturday, October 14, will bring a seasonal favorite for the whole family, as HOCUS POCUS celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Friday, October 13 | Paramount Theatre

7:00 p.m.: FRIDAY THE 13TH

9:30 p.m.: 28 DAYS LATER presented by Hyperreal Film Club

Saturday, October 14 | Paramount Theatre

3:15 p.m.: HOCUS POCUS

7:00 p.m.: PEARL + X double feature, 35mm

Sunday, October 15 | Stateside at the Paramount

4:00 p.m.: A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT

7:00 p.m.: [REC]

Thursday, October 19 | Paramount Theatre

7:30 p.m.: TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE (1974)

Monday, October 23 | Paramount Theatre

7:30 p.m.: IT FOLLOWS



WHERE: The Paramount Theatre | 713 Congress Avenue, Austin TX 78701

Stateside at the Paramount | 719 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701

