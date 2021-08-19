Pandan: Eat Your Greens In A Sweet New Way At Old Thousand

What Is Pandan & How Is It Cooked?

Pandan is a herbaceous tropical plant that grows abundantly in Southeast Asia. It shares the same flavor compounds as basmati rice and hazelnuts. It’s a treat if you are lucky enough to find it fresh. However, leaves can be found dried or in the frozen section of your neighborhood Asian Grocery. It could also be found in powder or extract form, which is likely the way smoothie and boba shops flavor their drinks.

The local Chinese restaurant, Old Thousand shares how they use Pandan in their dishes.

For savory dishes, Old Thousand likes to utilize Pandan by steeping it in a pot of chicken fat rice which adds the perfect touch of nuttiness. When it comes to drinks and desserts, steeping the leaf gives sweet dishes a distinct green, herbal flavor but also adds a slight hazelnut flavor! They’ve found that it pairs well with coconut.

PRO TIP: They are serving up 5 Spice Chinese Churros with Pandan Cream. It’s a sweet and delicious treat and a cool and unique way to try Pandan.





New Vegan Happy Hour

Old Thousand recently launched a new Vegan Happy Hour menu that runs Tuesday through Friday from 4 – 5:30 pm at their 11th St. location. They have plant-based food and drink specials for $7. PRO TIP: Order the Corn Dumplings and Panda Punch!



Get The Inside Scoop

Did you know…Old Thousand often runs limited-time weekend specials that aren’t normally featured on the menu. The best way to see what specials are being served is to follow them on Instagram at @OldThousandATX.

Old Thousand offers an eclectic and inventive mix of flavors, ingredients, and styles with modern interpretations of classic American-Chinese recipes, focusing on health and wellness.

Brisket Fried Rice

General Tso

Mala Fried Chicken



Xiao Main

Old Thousand has two locations in Austin. Visit their website to learn more. The restaurant is also hiring if you or someone you know is looking to be a line cook or server, click here.