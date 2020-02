Viva Day Spa is offering tons of specials for Valentine’s Day! Whether you want to get a little pampered for a romantic night out, or go with your girls for a Galentine’s Day celebration, they’ll have the perfect package ready for you. Rosie and Steph took advantage of the deals and gave themselves some self love with the Choco-Love mani-pedi package.

For more information on the Viva Day Spa and their specials you can visit www.vivadayspa.com.