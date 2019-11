Soléa Cedar Park is an active adult community just north of Austin, and they're joining forces with Austin UP! Teresa Sansone Ferguson and Jeff Patterson stopped by the studio to tell us more about an exciting upcoming event: a 50+ job fair!

Teresa says, "The workforce is aging, even as jobs continue to require new tech skills. There are now more Americans over the age of 50 than under the age of 18. Each day, 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65, and 65 percent of them say they plan to keep working past that milestone. With an average life expectancy of 79, that could be another decade or more. (Source www.Encore.org)