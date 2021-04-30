Paint The Town & Street Fest Returns To Marble Falls With Highland Lakes Creative Arts

Great news: it’s back! After delays and an eventual cancelation in 2020, Paint The Town is returning to Marble Falls for its 14th show. Highland Lakes Creative Arts, the nonprofit organization that creates the event, has also added something that usually takes place in October in the town: Street Fest! 2021 is now a combo festival that has something for the whole family to enjoy.

Erin Hinzmann of Highland Lakes Creative Arts joined Studio 512 alongside Harry Angel, who is one of seven presenting sculptors at this year’s event, to talk about what folks can expect to see.

One of the most beloved features of Paint The Town is the “plein air” competition. “Plein air” comes from an impressionism movement in 19th-century France, where people began to have access to tubes of pre-mixed paint, instead of creating their own from raw pigments. This convenience let them take their canvases outdoors, starting a wave of freer, more nature-inspired pieces. Check out entries from past Paint The Town “plein air” competition artists here.

There are 7 places for “tabletop” art at Paint The Town, too. Harry Angel is inspired by music, and he loves to create movement in his art. He says that no piece he makes will ever look exactly like another, because he highlights the uniqueness of the wood with his sculpting. He showed Studio 512 “Stairway to Heaven,” which is one of his pieces that is currently available for sale.

Highland Lakes Creative Arts is passionate about getting art into the community. As part of their dedication, they’re offering a free Family Art Day on Saturday, May 8th. See the entire schedule of events — starting Sunday, May 2nd, and running through Saturday, May 8th — here.

