Erin Hinzmann, a Paint The Town co-chair and HLCA board member, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Paint The Town – Streetfest in Marble Falls, TX.

The event is a Plein Air competition (outdoor painting invented by impressionist painters.)

What is Paint the Town – Streetfest?

“Paint the Town – Streetfest is having its 15th annual art festival in Marble Falls, Texas at which more than 30 Plein Air painters and 5 tabletop sculpture artists will have art on display for sale at Lakeside Pavilion at 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls, TX.”

Both painters and sculptors will have works for sale each day April 28-30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakeside Pavilion.

“The event is hosted by Highland Lakes Creative Arts (501c3). Its mission is to provide access to creative and fine art through permanent and temporary art installations in the Highland Lakes, art education in the local schools, and hosting events like Paint The Town – Streetfest and Sculptures on Main.”

Tell me about the live gallery at Lakeside Pavilion. Are all events free and open to the public?

Gallery:

Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring more than 30 artists displaying paintings for sale 5 sculptors who will be selling tabletop sculptures. Patrons who cannot attend the event in person may purchase art in our online gallery found at HLCArts.com under the “Event Details” tab.

Speakers:

CANCELED: Thursday at 1 p.m. – Duke Sundt, a renowned sculptor who created the Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial Sculpture, will be speaking. He will also have bronze works for the public to enjoy. Learn more about Sundt and his art at DukeSundt.com.

Friday at noon – Tim Newton, a renowned Plein Air painter, will judge the competition Plein Air works created by the competition artists and will be speaking to the public about collections. Learn more about Newton and his art at LPapa.org/Tim-Newton.

Saturday

The “Quick Draw” competition will take place Saturday, April 30 in Marble Falls from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Painters will have 80 minutes to complete a painting in the approved paint area. Map found at HLCArts.com under the “Event Details” tab.

“While the Paint The Town 2022 competition artists are automatically registered for the event, any painter may participate in this part of the competition for $15 plus a processing fee. The winner of the ‘Quick Draw’ gets a free automatic entry to be a competition artist in Paint The Town 2023. Artists may register until 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 either online or in-person at Lakeside Pavilion.”

Family Art Day takes place at Lakeside Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to the public. Come and try your hand at watercolor or acrylic painting, artist trading cards, or finger and bubble painting for children.

Learn more about Paint the Town – Streetfest at HLCArts.com under the “Event Details” tab.

