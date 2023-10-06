Zilker Park Boat Rentals has been ‘Keeping Austin Paddling Since 1969!’ Co-owner, Laura Massengale, spoke with Studio 512 about her business…and why it’s a great place to visit, even during ACL!

Laura’s parents started Zilker Boats almost 55 years ago. Her dad was driving over the bridge on Lamar in the 1960s and he saw no boats on the beautiful lake below him, so he started a small rental company with 9 canoes. It was Laura’s first job, and where her daughter works now. Laura says that Zilker Boats remains small because the family wants people to remember Austin how it was, and come unplug in nature (with fish, turtles and more to spot)!

Zilker Boats is still open during the fall, including during the weekends of ACL. Laura says, “It’s the best price to hear some ACL music…and it’s away from the crowds!” Rideshares, pedicabs and bicycles encouraged.

Learn more about renting canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and more at ZilkerBoats.com.

