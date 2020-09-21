Packing Smart For Road Trip Travel With Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting visited with Studio 512 about the best way to pack for any safe, socially-distant road trips you might have coming up (including over the holidays)! Here are here top tips:
- Consider the weather. Depending on how far you drive, you might have to pack for multiple seasonal changes! (Rosie’s meteorology hack: “average” temperatures are over 30 years! Don’t look more than a week in advance for a fine-tune discussion of the weather wherever you’re heading. In fact, 3 days out is best.)
- Make a list. Is there anything you need to buy in advance?
- Plan for the “on-the-road” days first. How many will there be? You can take those outfits and turn them into the next day’s workout gear!
- Plan for “dressy casual” days next. Add in a shift or lightweight dress that you can run a quick errand in (like ice from the hotel ice machine) if needed!
- Consider how many masks you might need for travel. The best rule of thumb is to wear a fresh one daily.
Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.
