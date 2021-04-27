Packing For A Weekend Getaway With RVshare

It’s day two of Rosie & Steph’s Glamping Adventures! They recently went on an RV trip, courtesy of RVshare , and it was so easy and fun – which was really surprising for them, because they know nothing about RVs! If you’re looking for a fun and safe vacation option to get away with the family this summer, we highly recommend jumping on the RV rental bandwagon with our friends at RVshare.

So here’s the deal: RVshare is the largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace out there.

They have over one hundred thousand vehicles available and the range includes everything from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes. You can choose your own adventure with a weekend of camping, or go all-out for a cross-country tour of the national parks. And if you want to bring your best “furry” friend, they have pet friendly RV options too.

It’s so simple to book! You just go to RVshare.com super safe and secure website. Enter your information and pick from a list of local RV owners, who are ready to help you book your getaway.

So as they showed you yesterday ,they found the Minnie Winnie and it was dropped off at their front door via their hands free exchange process. Next they watched a short video to learn from the owner Karson about all the ins and outs of the Minnie Winnie like how to safely drive it, connect the power and plumbing and yes……clean it out. Karson also included a list of things they should bring along and boy was that helpful.

They grabbed a few necessities (it was hard not to pack the whole house — what would they need?!) but they took a couple of things that they thought were really useful. Gloves, a candle, and house shoes…and don’t forget about the Bluetooth speaker. That really got the party going for them! They jumped in the drivers seat and headed out on their way to Round Top for a glorious weekend of glamping.

If you want to learn more about heading out on an RV adventure of your own….you can go to RVshare.com, and check out the variety of RVs available in your area.

Sponsored by RVshare. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.