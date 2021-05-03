Packed Party Founder Shares Story Ahead Of National Small Business Day

With National Small Business Day coming up on May 10, Studio 512 highlighted the female-founded — not so small anymore — business making big moves right here in Austin: Packed Party.

Jordan Jones, the founder of Packed Party, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about all things fun in the party business but also her experience from day one to now. For Jordan, it all started with a “pity party” but grew from there into a booming small business. She shared her personal journey and hopes to inspire other entrepreneurs.

Timeline of business growth:

July 2013 – Jordan has dream about sending herself a physical pity party

November 2013 – Packed Party goes live with website

August 2015 – First non-party package launches…the doorstep necklace

November 2015 – Disco Drinks are born

February 2016 – Wholesale begins with Paper Source, Neiman Marcus & many more

July 2016 – Collabs begin with Rebecca Minkoffs, Draper James and many more

August 2016 – Best selling confetti series is kicked off with the Everything Pouch

January 2018 – First full collection on our own to 3,000+ retailers!

September 2018 – First pop up in Austin, TX

August 2019 – Nationwide Launch into Whole Foods Market with paper party supplies collection

Jones also discussed future plans with Gilbert while noting recent milestones:

2020 – Launched two exclusive collections inside Walmart, which reaches 1.4 million weekly impressions and serves four new countries to allow more people to make their lives a party

2021 – Writes “Meet Birthday” book and creates a wine — both set to launch in the fall!

Learn more about Packed Party at www.PackedParty.com or its Instagram: @PackedParty.