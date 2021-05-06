Packed Party Founder Shares Ideas To Throw The Ultimate Picnic Party

Founder and CEO of Packed Party, Jordan Jones is here to give her ideas on how to throw the ultimate picnic party with the warmer weather outside!

“When I think about Spring and Summer, my mind immediately goes to picnics. They are such a fun way to get together your favorite people in a park, a backyard or even a living room,” Jones said.

She put together some of her favorite picnic-ready items from Packed Party that will really make anyone’s day a celebration.

“First, every picnic needs a picnic blanket so we designed the perfect colorful blanket which yes, is perfect for picnics but can also work for beach days, pool days and more. This easy grab-n-go zip-up goes from a rainbow to a massive colorful blanket in an instant! Insider tip – it also holds a bottle of wine when all zipped up so you can easily carry all your needs right here!”

What else?

“Well let’s talk snacks and beverages. You absolutely need a cooler so I suggest our Take It Everywhere Cooler Bag — just like its name says, this confetti cooler bag is the perfect bag you’ll be taking everywhere come sunny days. Oh, and just an FYI — we LOVE confetti,” Jones said.

“Speaking of, grab some cute confetti skinny can coolers for those seltzers. Or, grab some shatter-proof cups like our ‘Press to Party’ cup stack and share away.”

“And something I honestly can’t live without is our Electric Dream Drink Up sipper. It’s perfect for any sort of beverage – iced coffee, water and fun tip, you can easily use as a little gift basket and fill with some fun little things for your friends or use the cup as a toothbrush holder, or a flower planter!”

What else do we need for that perfect Picnic Party?

“Definitely need a cute tote bag to carry your books, your sunnies, keys, etc. Like this Hey Sunshine Jelly Tote which is so great for park days and can carry more than you realize. It’s also easy to clean so if you get some sand in it on the beach or it gets dirty at the park, just take a damp cloth and good as new!”

“And for your smaller accessories like your phone, your keys, your SPF – grab our Electric Dream Everything Pouch which, of course, is confetti-ready! It’s so fun and easy to just pop in your bag and go or to use as a fun clutch when you don’t want to carry too much,” Jones said.

“And last but certainly not least, don’t forget your sunglasses! Protect them in our sunglasses case, pop them in your Hey Sunshine Jelly Tote and get outside and Picnic Party!”

All the products mentioned can be found at PackedParty.com and if you need more inspiration, check out Jones’ Instagram: @PackedParty.

Sponsored by Packed Party. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.