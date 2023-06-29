Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about ways to pack for your summer vacation like an “organized travel pro!”

Sara and her team have written a blog on this subject. Find it here, and find key points summarized below:

PRODUCTS TO MAKE IT ALL EASIER:

Packing cubes

Reusable pouches

Compression bags

Nalgene travel jars

PACKING TIPS:

“Attempt your own capsule wardrobe; think ‘layers’ and items that dress up or dress down to save space. Pack a plastic bag or drawstring bag (maybe a few!) for laundry, wet clothes, and shoes. Keep jewelry from tangling up with a straw! Bring activities for the kids (see: reusable pouches). UNPACK when you get home! Clean out that suitcase and put all your travel accessories inside of it.”

