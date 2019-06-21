Pack Lighter For Vacation With Tips From Something We Seek

Summer is here and it’s vacation season! If you don’t want to be weighed down by your bag in the airport, personal stylist Amy Luck can help lighten your load. She stopped by Studio 512 to give us some of her great tips.

Here’s what she packs for a beach vacation: a bikini, denim shorts, tie-dye top, scarf, bag, striped dress and white dress. The idea is to make a variety of outfits out of a few pieces. For example, the bikini top seconds as a crop top. Then the scarf can double as a cover-up for the beach.

And if you’re shopping before you pack tie-dye is a great investment for the summer! Amy says it’s a big trend right now.

Amy is a personal stylist. She says, “I think everyone already has their own personal style. It’s my job as a stylist to help you elevate your personal style; you might not know what you like or what you’re looking for. And, it’s my job to help you with that. Let me help you discover your best style!”

For more of Amy’s awesome styling tips, you can find her on Instagram, @SomethingWeSeek, and on her website, www.somethingweseek.com.