P. Terry’s Launches New BBQ Bacon Burger In Collaboration With Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Sauce

P. Terry’s Burger Stand is kicking off the week with a new limited-time offer starting today, June 7, 2021. The local burger stand is collaborating with Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Sauce and offering the BBQ Bacon Burger.

Photo By: P. Terry’s Burger Stand

The BBQ Bacon Burger features two all-natural black Angus beef patties and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, grilled onions, and Stubb’s Smokey Mesquite Bar-B-Q sauce. The BBQ Bacon Burger will be available for a limited time on all P. Terry’s menus for $5.25 for the burger and $9.00 for a combo.

Photo By: P. Terry’s Burger Stand

See drive-thru hours and locations listed here

ABOUT P. TERRY’S BURGER STAND:

P. Terry’s has been family-owned by Texans for Texans since 2005. Known for their focus on all-natural ingredients and scratch cooking, they serve fresh, never-frozen black angus beef (free of hormones and antibiotics), chicken patties formed in-house from whole chicken breast, and fresh-cut fries made from all-natural Idaho potatoes – free of trans fats and hydrogenated oils. P. Terry’s proclaimed mission is to, “always provide fresh, high-quality food at an affordable price while taking care of our customers, crew, and community every chance we get.” Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, the menu also includes egg burgers using cage-free eggs, fresh-cut breakfast potatoes, fresh-baked banana bread and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, hand-spun milkshakes and vegetarian patties made fresh daily from a proprietary recipe. 

Apart from its fresh food and commitment to giving back, P. Terry’s is also focused on ensuring their employees’ well-being through opportunities to grow with their business, paying above industry standards, offering interest-free employee loans, and even having a full-time baker on staff to bake each employee the cake of their choice on their birthday.

