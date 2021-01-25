Owner, Pei Sim Of The Paper & Craft Pantry Shares How She Is Navigating Life As A New Mom & Small Business Owner During A Pandemic

Every month we would have Pei join us in the studio and help us ignite our creativity with fun D.I.Ys to lettering, small business-focused classes to painting.

It’s been over a year since we last had Pei on the show. To be exact, Pei was last on the show on September 19, 2019– right before her maternity leave. A lot has happened since then so, we decided to catch up with her and see how she had to pivot during the pandemic.

Founded in 2015, The Paper and Craft Pantry is Austin’s first and only locally-owned retail paper shop and full-service workshop studio. They want to get their community involved with tips and workshops on crafting. The pandemic has given them the opportunity to ship their products nationally, not just locally.













Check out their upcoming workshops!







To learn more about The Paper and Craft Pantry and their subscription boxes, visit www.thepapercraftpantry.com.