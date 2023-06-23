We live in the hottest housing market in the country and finding new homes can be hard, but Perry Homes in Anthem’s master-planned community is making it a lot easier.

Melody Frazier, a sales professional with Perry Homes in Anthem, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry in Anthem’s showroom to tell us more.

Can you tell us about Anthem?

“Anthem is a master-planned community located here in Kyle, TX — the fifth fastest-growing city in the state. The city is a vital part of the economic corridor that continues providing opportunities for large and small businesses and continuous growth in the housing sector.”

“This city itself has a charming small-town feel with big-city conveniences. They just opened new Costco minutes from Anthem. It’s also just a 30-minute drive to downtown Austin. Anthem is located on the west side of Kyle at the gateway to the Texas Hill Country close to dining, entertainment (Hill Country wineries, golf, etc.), and employers.”

“We are in top-rated Hays CISD and Anthem will feature a new elementary school that is currently under construction and planned to open in 2025.”

What makes Anthem such a great community to live in?

“Anthem has an abundance of amenities fit for all ages and lifestyles. Full-Time Lifestyle Director Suzy Nicely is responsible for lifestyle programming creating a friendly sense of community.

“Some of the amazing amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pickleball court, and community garden. View the full amenities list at AnthemTexas.com.“

Can you tell us about Perry Homes?

“Perry Homes has been a leading homebuilder in Texas for 55 years. We are a top-ranked, women-owned business committed to the highest quality, superior design, and customer service.”

“Our floorplans in Anthem range from 1,900-2,800 sq. ft. featuring three to four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two to three car garages. All of our homes come standard with smart technology and covered backyard patios.”

“We currently have 12 homes available. Our current Summer Savings Event includes up to $25,000 in special incentives on select inventory. You can choose from financing incentives or a sales price discount. Pricing starts from the $490s.”

To learn about Perry Homes in Anthem Texas and how you can own a new home from the $490s, go to PerryHomes.com. Follow along on social media at Facebook.com/PerryHomesAustinTX.

This segment is paid for by Perry Homes in Anthem and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.