Outfits, Arm Wrestling & Philanthropy: Check Out Clawstin

Have you already bought your tickets … to the gun show? Amanda Soisson of CLAWstin stopped by to tell us about the amazing charity event coming up on September 5th at The Mohawk. It’s a ladies’ arm-wrestling tournament that raises money for GALS (Giving Austin Labor Support).

The Austin league of the national Collective of Lady Arm Wrestlers is an association of tough Austin ladies dedicated to showcasing women’s strengths and bringing in the Benjamins for local nonprofits. We’re blowing it all the way up for CLAWstinX: New venue, new tricks, and 8 insane chicks arm wrestlers going bicep-to-bicep to raise fund$ for local nonprofit Giving Austin Labor Support. A CLAWstin match is part athletic event, part circus, and just about the wildest show in town. Learn more at www.clawstin.org.